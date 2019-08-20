Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle Volleyball Compete at CHS on Saturday

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School volleyball teams will take part in a full day scrimmage tournament at CHS on Saturday. The scrimmage tournament, hosted by the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team, features teams from 12 schools and will begin at 9 a.m. with the final scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Coffee County and Westwood each play three pool games before being seeded into a single-elimination championship bracket.
The Lady Rockets of Westwood will open their season on August 8th at home against Tullahoma. First serve is set for 4:30 PM at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. The Lady Raiders open the regular season on August 12th when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris. Opening serve is set for 5 p.m.