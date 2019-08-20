«

Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle Volleyball Compete at CHS on Saturday

Saturday’s middle school volleyball schedule

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School volleyball teams will take part in a full day scrimmage tournament at CHS on Saturday. The scrimmage tournament, hosted by the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team, features teams from 12 schools and will begin at 9 a.m. with the final scheduled for 6:30 p.m.  Coffee County and Westwood each play three pool games before being seeded into a single-elimination championship bracket.

The Lady Rockets of Westwood will open their season on August 8th at home against Tullahoma.  First serve is set for 4:30 PM at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.  The Lady Raiders open the regular season on August 12th when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Harris.  Opening serve is set for 5 p.m.