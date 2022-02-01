Coffee Middle advances to next round of TMSAA Sectional

Double digit points from Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold led the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders past Oakland 40-14 in the opening round of the TMSAA Sectional Tournament Tuesday afternoon at Stewarts Creek.
Barnes poured in 15 points and Arnold added 11. The Lady Raiders improve to 22-2 with the win and will now play in the next round of the sectional at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Stewarts Creek. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO CATCH THE BROADCAST REPLAY.