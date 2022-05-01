Coffee County’s Taylor drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2nd round

Coffee County Red Raider graduate Alontae Taylor is headed to the NFL.
Taylor, who played quarterback, receiver and defensive back for the CHS Red Raiders from 2014-2017 before a successful 4-year career as a starter at defensive back for the University of Tennessee, was selected in the second round as the 49th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.
Taylor was an electrifying player for the Red Raiders during his tenure, rushing for over 6,000 yards, throwing for over 1,700 and receiving 479. Including kick returns, Taylor accounted for 8,225 yards and 75 touchdowns during his tenure as a Red Raider.
He went on to start at cornerback for four years at the University of Tennessee. Friday’s second round selection for Taylor makes him the highest drafted defensive back out of the University of Tennessee since safety Eric Berry was taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.