Coffee County’s Jenna Garretson Signs Soccer Scholarship with Lee University

Coffee County CHS soccer player Jenna Garretson has signed a college scholarship to continue her soccer career. Garretson inked her letter of intent with Lee University at a ceremony in the CHS library. Surrounded by friends, teammates and family, the senior midfielder made her college choice official on Wednesday.
Garretson led the Lady Raiders to 2 straight district finals in her final 2 seasons including a regular season district championship this fall. Jenna was the team leader in goals and points this season as she finished with 15 goals and 3 assists. Garretson was named to 1st team All-District team as an attacking midfielder this season after being named the District Defender of the Year in her sophomore and junior seasons. Jenna is expected to compete for a starting position as an attacking midfielder at Lee.
Coffee County CHS head coach Lee Xixis believes Garretson will be successful at the college level because of her intensity. “Jenna understands what it takes to compete at the next level and will work hard and have the intensity to compete(at the college level).” Xixis praised Garretson for her leadership with her play and “she also led by example. She will be hard to replace for a lot of reasons” added Xixis.
Lee is coached by head coach Chris Hennessey and Luidgi Beauzile and Jenna said that was a big reason she chose Lee. “They have been my travel coaches since my freshman year” said Garretson. She also loved the campus saying “everything is new” in addition to the tradition and success of the program.
Lee University is a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. Lee is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, competing in the Gulf South Conference. The Lady Flames have made 3 straight appearances in the conference championship game, and advanced to the NCAA Division 2 Final Four in 2018.