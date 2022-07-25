Coffee County’s Griffin Meeker named to NJCAA All-Academic Team

Student athletes at Motlow State Community College are among the top academic performers in the nation. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced its 2021-22 All-Academic teams in mid-July, and Motlow placed 13 student athletes and one team on the list.
From Manchester’s Coffee County Central High School, Griffin Meeker earned a spot on the All-Academic Third Team. Meeker got plenty of playing time as a freshman for the 31-22 Bucks. Meer was third on the team in appearances, going 2-1 with a 6.59 ERA. He struck out 24 batters and allowed 21 earned runs over 28.2 innings of work.
The women’s soccer team, in addition to competing in its first national tournament on the field, also excelled as a team in the classroom with a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, earning All- Academic team honors.
Three Motlow student athletes, all freshmen, are All-Academic First-Team honorees after compiling a
perfect 4.0 GPA:
-Brayden Cashion, men’s basketball
-Mataline Snow, women’s soccer
– Braden McFarlin, baseball
Second-Team honorees earned a GPA of between 3.80-3.99. Three soccer stars made the list:
-Madisen Hodges
-Cheyenne Watson (also named Honorable Mention All-American on the field)
-Kaitlynn Wofford
A GPA of 3.60-3.79 earned Third-Team honors for:
-Katelyn Helmick, softball
-Jada Johnson, women’s basketball
-Hannah Burks, softball
– JD Day, baseball
– Shayne King, soccer
– Griffin Meeker, baseball
– Lameisha Parker, softball