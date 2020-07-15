Coffee County Youth Golf League Results from Monday

The Coffee County Youth Golf League hosted their 2nd week of matches on Monday night at Willowbrook. The league, sponsored by the Coffee County Junior Golf Association, plays each Monday evening through July at Willowbrook Golf Club. Four teams make up the league with 2 sets of head to head, 9 hole matchups each week using the Junior PGA flag scoring system.
On Monday, Team Respect doubled up Team Sportsmanship 8 to 4 in Match A. Zach Tidwell, Jaxon Phillips, Thompson Lowe. Danica Fleenor and Ryan Brown all scored single flags while Dax Carney and Rylan Melson each added a ½ flag for Team Respect. Brayden Kessling and Caleb Jarrell earned full flags while Thomas Keith and Kira Jarrell each gobbled up a ½ flag for Team Sportsmanship.
In Match B, Team Perseverance and Team Sportsmanship battled to a 6 to 6 draw. Grabbing full flags for Team Perseverance were Grant Kuhn, Luke Wilson, Tallan Crosslin and Eli Williams. Avery Hill, Brylee Chansky, Gavin Smith and Cade Williams each won full flags for Team Sportsmanship.
The league resumes play on Monday, July 20th at Willowbrook Golf Club.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.