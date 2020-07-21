Coffee County Youth Golf League Results from Monday

The Coffee County Youth Golf League hosted their 3rd week of matches on Monday night at Willowbrook. The league, sponsored by the Coffee County Junior Golf Association, plays each Monday evening through July at Willowbrook Golf Club. Four teams make up the league with 2 sets of head to head, 9 hole matchups each week using the Junior PGA flag scoring system.
On Monday, Team Confidence edged Team Sportsmanship 7 flags to 5. Earning full flags for Team Confidence were Avery Hill, Katie Grace Nichols, Gavin Smith, Brylee Chansky and Cade Williams. Earning full flags for Team Sportsmanship were Brayden Kesling, Allie Judge, Kylan Jones and Landon Collins.
In the other match of the afternoon, Team Respect out distanced Team Perseverance 10.5 to 1.5. Earning full flags for Team Respect were Zach Tidwell, Gavin Kuhn, Dax Carney, Jaxon Phillips, Thompson Lowe, Ryan Brown, and Danica Fleenor. Cooper Hinson grabbed a ½ flag for Respect. For Team Perseverance, Luke Baskin grabbed a full flag and Sheng Fish captured a ½ flag.
The league concludes play on Monday, July 28th at Willowbrook Golf Club.
