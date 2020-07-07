Coffee County Junior Golf League Opens Season Monday

The Coffee County Junior Golf League got their season underway on Monday night. The league, sponsored by the Coffee County Junior Golf Association, will play each Monday evening through July at Willowbrook Golf Club. Four teams make up the league with 2 sets of head to head, 9 hole matchups each week using the Junior PGA flag scoring system.
On Monday, Team Sportsmanship downed Team Perseverance 9 to 3 in the first match. Sportsmanship was led in scoring by Brayden Kesling, Jack Stowe and Landon Collins who each captured 1 flag. Perseverance was led in scoring by Grant Kuhn and Sheng Fish who each grabbed a flag.
In the second match, Team Respect edged Team Confidence 6.5 to 5.5. Respect was led by Zach Tidwell, Gavin Kuhn, Jaxon Phillips and Danica Fleenor who all captured flags. Maggie Crouch, Avery Hill and Brylee Chansky earned flags for Confidence.
The league resumes play on Monday, July 14th at Willowbrook Golf Club.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.