Coffee County Youth Bass Club to Host Lake Cleanup

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club is looking for volunteers for a trash cleanup this weekend at Normandy. They will have a 40 yard dumpster dropped at Barton Springs ramp to collect the trash picked up. There are 2 large high school tournaments coming up in the spring being hosted by the Raider anglers. Per Phil Petty, Coffee County Youth Bass Club coach, “the road sides to the ramp look horrible, not to mention the trash that has made its way down the hill.” Team members will be there 1pm-4pm both Saturday and Sunday.