Coffee County Youth Bass Club Opens Season with Success

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club opened the 2019-2020 season on Saturday in a region tournament at Old Hickory. One hundred and thirty six high school boats and 37 junior division boats competed in the sweltering September heat. Coffee County fielded 10 boats in the high school division and 1 in the junior division capturing points in both divisions.
In the high school division, the boat of Jacob Garms and Jase Rice got a full stringer of 5 fish as they finished in 2nd place overall. Garms and Rice had a total catch of 9.99 pounds with a big fish tipping the scales at 2.43 pounds. Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain netted 3 fish weighing 4.65 pounds for 21st place. The brother tandem of Dawson and Branson Wells came in 47th place with a 2 fish total of 2.74 pounds. Adam Petty and Jayden Yates were right behind them in 49th place with a 2 fish total of 2.63 pounds. The boat of Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens caught a fish weighing in at 2 pounds. Logan Floyd and Brent Boehman had a single fish weighing in at 1.73 pounds and Colby Thurman and Paul Zuzich had a single keeper weighing 1.36 pounds.
The junior division boat of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis came in 12th place as they landed a single fish weighing 1.18 pounds.
The Raider anglers return to action on Saturday, September 28th when they compete in a State Trail event on Dale Hollow Lake. That tournament will get underway at first light from the Sunset Marina and Resort near Byrdstown.