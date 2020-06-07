Coffee County Youth Bass Club Makes Medal Grab on Saturday

On a blistering hot Saturday on Nickajack Lake, the Coffee County Youth Bass Club did some red hot fishing in the Central Tennessee Region BASS Nation region championship. Four boats landed full live wells as all finished in the top 30. The Raider anglers also came home with national and state tournament berths, plus team and coach honors.
Capping off a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffee County teams closed out their region season in grand form. The top 4 Raider boats all landed the maximum 5 keepers. The team of Garrett Davis / Isaiah Owens was the top finishing boat for the Raider anglers in the tournament. They claimed 3rd place on the day with 5 fish totaling 14.66 pounds to finish in 3rd place. The team of Kaden Freeze/Briley Sain came home in 4th place with 5 fish tipping the scales at 13.66 pounds.
The brother team of Branson and Dawson Wells came home in 12th place as they also landed 5 fish with a total weight of 12.18 pounds. Jacob Garms and Jase Rice finished the day in 30th place as they also put 5 fish in the live well weighing 9.77 pounds. That finish for Garms/Rice was good enough to give them a 2nd place finish in the region for the regular season and earn them a berth in the national tournament in October. Freeze and Sain are still in the running for a provisional berth in the national tournament which will be held on Kentucky Lake.
The team of Tristan Boyd/Regan Hershman came in 63rd place on Saturday with 1 fish totaling 2.67 pounds. Logan Floyd/Brent Boehman came home in 65th with a 2.47 pound keeper. The team of Curtis Tudor/Ethan Bell rounded out the squad score with a 74th place finish with 1 fish weighing 1.63 pounds.
Coffee County anglers captured Region Team of the Year honors for the season AND top team honors for the region championship tournament. Additionally, head coach Phil Petty was honored as the Coach of the Year in the region. All the Coffee County anglers have qualified for the state tournament which is scheduled for July 9th. 10th and 11th. The Tennessee Bass National High School State Tournament will take place on Pickwick Lake.