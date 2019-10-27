Coffee County Youth Bass Club Has Strong Showing at Center Hill on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club was in action on Saturday in a Central Tennessee Region Bass Nation Tournament. Six Raider high school boats were in action competing on Center Hill Lake in the rain. Four of the Coffee County teams, out of 69 boats, finished in the Top 20.
The boat of Jacob Garms and Jase Rice were the top finishing Coffee County boat as they caught 4 fish totaling 8.23 pounds with a big fish of 2.52 pounds. The team of Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain finished in 12th place as they caught 3 fish totaling 5.61 pounds with a big fish of 3.42 pounds. The brother tandem of Branson and Dawson Wells finished in 16th place as they had 3 fish totaling 5.1 pounds. The team of Logan Floyd and Brent Boehman came in 18th place as they caught 2 fish totaling 4.88 pounds. The team of Colby Thurmond and Paul Zuzich finished in 24th place as they caught 3 fish totaling 4.47 pounds. The duo of Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens finished in 44th place as they landed one keeper that tipped the scale at 2.8 pounds.
The Coffee County anglers will be back in action on Saturday at Percy Priest. The Raiders will compete in another region bass tournament blasting off from Fate Sanders Boat Ramp at first light.