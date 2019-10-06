Coffee County Youth Bass Club Competes at Tims Ford

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club hit the water on Saturday in a Central Tennessee Region tournament at Tims Ford. Eight boats from the Raider Anglers competed in the high school division. Competing against a field of 67 boats, all 8 of the Raider boats came home with keepers.
The brother tandem of Branson and Dawson Wells were the top finishers for Coffee County as they landed 3 fish weighing in at 5.74 pounds. Logan Floyd and Brent Boehman came in 29th place as they landed a 4.58 pound bass. Kaden Freeze and Briley Said came in 42nd place with a one fish total of 2.97 pounds. Adam Petty and Jayden Yates came home in 43rd place with a 2.93 pound fish. Other Raiders boats that also landed a keeper were: Sawyer Banks and Trey Brewer(53rd place – 2.44 pound fish); Jacob Garms & Jase Rice(56th – 2.16); Curtis Tudor & Ethan Bell(60th – 1.96) and Tristen Boyd Reagan Hershman(62nd – 1.87).
After 2 tournaments, 3 Coffee County Youth Anglers are in the Top 25 of the region standings. Garms and Rice currently sit in 17th place. Freeze and Sain are in 19th place and the Wells brothers are in 25th place.
The Raider anglers will be back in action on October 19th when they compete in a state trail event on Kentucky Lake. The next region tournament is set for October 26th on Center Hill Lake. Both events get underway at first light.