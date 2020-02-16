Coffee County Youth Bass Club Captures Tournament Title on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club returned to action for the spring portion of their schedule on Saturday morning to brutal weather conditions on Normandy Lake. The high school anglers captured 5 of the top 20 places including the team of Jacob Garms and Jase Rice won the tournament. The junior division team of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis came in 6th place on the day.
Garms and Rice won the title as they landed a full stringer on 5 fish with a total of 16.94 pounds. Their largest fish tipped the scales at 5.23 pounds which barely missed grabbing the Big Fish Award. The team of Colby Thurmond and Paul Zuzich came in 4th place with a 5 fish total catch of 12.93 pounds. Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens landed 4 fish weighing 11.27 pounds to finish in 7th place out of 72 boats. Tristan Boyd and Reagan Hershman came in 17th place with a 2 fish total of 7.56 pounds and Sawyer Banks and Avery Brown came in 19th place with a total catch of 7.17 pounds.
For the season, the win moved Gamrs and Rice into 5th place in the season points standings. The team of Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain are in 13th place in the region and the brother team of Branson and Dawson Wells are in 16th place. The team of Colby Thurmond and Paul Zuzich are now in 28th place and the team of Adam Petty and Jayden Yates are in 29th place. In the junior division, the team of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis are in 5th place a mere 10 points out of 1st place.
The Raider anglers will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Jasper for a region and state trail tournament on Nickajack Lake. The tournament will get underway at first light on Saturday from the Marion County Park boat ramp.