Coffee County Youth Bass Club Caps off a Perfect Weekend with 4 Titles

It was a busy weekend on the water for several teams of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club. The Junior Division team of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis competed in the Central Tennessee Bass Nation Region Championship on Nickajack Lake. Three high school boats competed on Normandy on Saturday and Sunday in the Tennessee Bass Federation High School Fish-Off. And 3 members competed in the National Bass Trail(NBT) individual tournament on Nockajack on Saturday.
On Nickajack Lake, the Junior Division Region Championship for the Central Tennessee Bass Nation was contested. Coming off a region championship last year, Kylan Mantooth teamed up with a new partner in Jonathan Lewis this season. Not to be deterred, Mantooth guaranteed a repeat of his championship and he and Lewis delivered on that promise on Saturday at Nickajack. Entering Saturday’s tournament in 2nd place in the season standings, the duo landed 3 fish which was enough to vault them to the region championship and lock down their berth in the Tennessee Bass Nation State Championship later this month.
During the high school season, Brent Sain captains a boat for his daughter Briley and nephew Kaden Freeze. Fishing on Nickajack on Saturday too, Brent actually got to compete in the adult division of the NBT tournament and captured 1st place in the adult division. Briley matched dad’s performance in the youth division with a 1st place finish and Kaden came home in 3rd place in juniors.
On Normandy, the high school teams of Jacob Garms/Jase Rice, Colby Thurmond/Isaiah Owens and Logan Floyd/Brent Boehman fished the TBF “fish off.” Thurmond and Owens landed a 5 fish limit each day to grab 1st place. The team caught 10 fish weighing in at 20.77 pounds. Garms and Rice added 3 fish on Sunday to go with their 4 fish from Saturday to total 14.40 pounds. That result was good enough for 3rd place overall. Boehman and Floyd were shut out on Sunday as they failed to land any keepers. Their 2 day total was 2.03 pounds which was not enough to get them onto the leader board.
The junior division state tournament will be held on June 20th on Douglas Lake. The boaters will launch out of Dandridge. The high school anglers will compete in the Central Tennessee Bass Nation Region Championship on Nickajack Lake on Saturday. The TBF Youth State Championship will take place on Lake Chickamauga on Sunday, June 7th.