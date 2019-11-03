Coffee County Youth Bass Club Braves Cold Weather for Strong Finish on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club headed to Percy Priest Lake on Saturday for a region tournament. 147 high school division and 35 junior division teams blasted off from Fate Sanders boat ramp under cold and foggy conditions. The Raider squad grabbed 3rd place finishes in both division under incredibly harsh conditions.
In the junior division, the team of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis was one of 5 boats to catch a fish. Their 2.13 pound fish was just 0.98 pounds out of 1st place. Saturday’s performance lifted the team to 8th place in the season standings after 4 tournaments.
In the high school division, the team of Adam Petty and Jayden Yates landed 3 fish, with one tipping the scale and 3.64 pounds. That was good enough to lift them to a 3rd place with a total weight of 8.72 pounds. Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain grabbed on fish that weighed in at 1.95 pounds to finish in 27th place. The brother team of Branson and Dawson Wells finished in 31st place with a fish weighing 1.52 pounds. The teams of Logan Floyd/Brent Boeham, Curtis Tudor/Ethan Bell, Jacob Garms/Jase Rice, Tristan Boyd/Reagan Hershman and Colby Thurmond/Paul Zuzich were all shut out in the cold weather.
After 4 high school division tournaments, the team of Freeze/Sain are in 7th place in the region out of 233 teams. The Wells brothers are in 10th place, Garms/Rice are in 12th place and Petty/Yates moved up to 23rd place as the Raiders have 4 boats in the top 25.
Next up for the Raider anglers is a state trail event on Chickamauga Lake on November 16th. That tournament will blast off from the Dayton Boat Ramp and will be the final event of the calendar year. The Raiders return to region action on February 15th on Normandy Lake.