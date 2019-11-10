Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with a full slate of games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  Four boys’ and four girls’ games field the schedule as the season enters the home stretch.

In girls’ action, Westwood topped New Union 39 to 19 in a battle of unbeatens.  North Coffee pushed past Hillsboro 34 to 23, Hickerson edged Deerfield 8 to 6 and College Street squeaked past East Coffee 11 to 9.

In boys’ action, New Union dumped Westwood 30 to 16, North Coffee doubled up Hillsboro 34 to 17, Deerfield tripped up Hickerson 15 to 12 and College Street rolled up East Coffee 24 to 2. 

Updated Standings(thru November 9th)

PlaceGirlsWinsLosses
1Westwood50
2New Union41
3North Coffee32
3College Street32
5Hillsboro23
5East Coffee23
6Hickerson14
7Deerfield05
PlaceBoysWinsLosses
1College Street50
1North Coffee50
3New Union32
4Hillsboro23
4East Coffee23
4Westwood23
7Deerfield14
8Hickerson05
Schedule for November 16th  GirlsBoys
North CoffeevsEast Coffee9:0010:00
HillsborovsCollege Street11:0012:00
DeerfieldvsWestwood1:002:00
New UnionvsHickerson3:004:00

