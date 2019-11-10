Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday with a full slate of games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Four boys’ and four girls’ games field the schedule as the season enters the home stretch.
In girls’ action, Westwood topped New Union 39 to 19 in a battle of unbeatens. North Coffee pushed past Hillsboro 34 to 23, Hickerson edged Deerfield 8 to 6 and College Street squeaked past East Coffee 11 to 9.
In boys’ action, New Union dumped Westwood 30 to 16, North Coffee doubled up Hillsboro 34 to 17, Deerfield tripped up Hickerson 15 to 12 and College Street rolled up East Coffee 24 to 2.
Updated Standings(thru November 9th)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|5
|0
|2
|New Union
|4
|1
|3
|North Coffee
|3
|2
|3
|College Street
|3
|2
|5
|Hillsboro
|2
|3
|5
|East Coffee
|2
|3
|6
|Hickerson
|1
|4
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|5
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|5
|0
|1
|North Coffee
|5
|0
|3
|New Union
|3
|2
|4
|Hillsboro
|2
|3
|4
|East Coffee
|2
|3
|4
|Westwood
|2
|3
|7
|Deerfield
|1
|4
|8
|Hickerson
|0
|5
|Schedule for November 16th
|Girls
|Boys
|North Coffee
|vs
|East Coffee
|9:00
|10:00
|Hillsboro
|vs
|College Street
|11:00
|12:00
|Deerfield
|vs
|Westwood
|1:00
|2:00
|New Union
|vs
|Hickerson
|3:00
|4:00