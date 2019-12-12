Coffee County Wrestling Splits 1st Home Matches of the Season

Hosting their first home matches of the year, the Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed Forrest and LaVergne to the Raider Academy on Thursday for a tri-match. The Red Raiders opened the night with a 46 to 30 loss to LaVergne. The Lady Raiders got a 36 to 6 win over LaVergne. In the night cap, Coffee County’s boys beat Forrest 48 to 30.
Against LaVergne, Mary Anne Walker got a pair of pins while Alana Coker got a pin and an injury forfeit win. Lyra Leftwich and Mary Wolfram each scored pinfall wins for the Lady Raiders. For the Red Raiders, Jeremiah Wardell(113 pounds), Cardin Stump(285), Chris Speegle(220), Zach Speegle(170) and Hunter Massey(126) all got pin fall wins.
Against Forrest, Jeremiah Wardell(106 pounds), Gavin Prater(152), and Cardin Stump(285) got pinfall wins. Hunter Massey(132) got a 13 to 2 decision win while Shon Taylor(160), Zach Speegle(170), Russell Ralph(182) and Chris Speegle(220) all won via forfeit.
The Raider grapplers will suit up on Saturday in Tullahoma as they take part in the Garner-Dyer Invitational. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will be in action. First matches are set to get underway at 9 AM at Tullahoma High School.