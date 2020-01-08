Coffee County Wrestling Grabs 2 Wins on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Cookeville on Tuesday night for a 4 team match. The Red Raiders got wins over Livingston Academy and Siegel. The Red Raiders fell in their match with Cookeville.
Against Siegel, the Red Raiders got a 48 to 33 win. The Red Raiders rolled to the dominating win with 5 pinfall wins and 3 forfeit wins. Coffee County got pinfall wins from Caleb Boothe(138 pounds), Gavin Prater(145), Devin Judge(160), Cardin Stump(285) and Jeremiah Wardell(106). Grabbing forfeit wins were Justin Ralph(182), Dalton Long(120) and Gabriel Westbrooke(126).
Against Livingston Academy, the Red Raiders got 42 to 18 win. Coffee County grabbed 6 pinfall wins and a forfeit win in the victory. Gavin Prater(145) got the forfeit win. Getting pinfall wins for the Red Raiders were Jeremiah Wardell(106), Dalton Long(120), Hunter Massey(126), Caleb Boothe(138), Devin Judge(160) and Chris Speegle(220).
Against Cookeville, the Red Raiders fell by a score of 51 to 24. The Raiders got a pair of decision wins and 2 pinfalls in head to head matches against the Cavaliers. Dalton Long(120) also captured a forfeit win. Devin Judge(160) won a 17 to 12 decision and Cardin Stump(285) logged a 13 to 10 decision win for Coffee County. Chris Speegle(220) got a pinfall win in 16 seconds while Jeremiah Wardell(106) pinned his opponent in 27 seconds.
The Raiders travel to Murfreesboro for a tri-meet at Blackman. The first match is set to get underway at 6 PM.