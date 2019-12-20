Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Wrestling Gets Match Win over Cascade

Caleb Boothe of CHS wrestling

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed Cascade to the Coffee County Raider Academy on Thursday night.  Taking on the Champions from Wartrace, the Raiders also welcomed the Cascade Youth program to wrestle the Coffee County Youth program.  In the high school matchup, the Red Raiders claimed a 48 to 18 win. 

The Raiders got forfeit wins from Leo Ramirez(at 195 pounds), Christopher Speagle(220) and Hunter Massey(126).  Grabbing pinfall wins for the Raiders were Caleb Boothe(138), Gavin Prater(145), Zach Speagle(170), Russell Ralph(182) and Cardin Stump(285).