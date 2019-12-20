Coffee County Wrestling Gets Match Win over Cascade

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed Cascade to the Coffee County Raider Academy on Thursday night. Taking on the Champions from Wartrace, the Raiders also welcomed the Cascade Youth program to wrestle the Coffee County Youth program. In the high school matchup, the Red Raiders claimed a 48 to 18 win.
The Raiders got forfeit wins from Leo Ramirez(at 195 pounds), Christopher Speagle(220) and Hunter Massey(126). Grabbing pinfall wins for the Raiders were Caleb Boothe(138), Gavin Prater(145), Zach Speagle(170), Russell Ralph(182) and Cardin Stump(285).