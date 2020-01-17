Coffee County Wrestling Gets 2 Wins on Senior Night

The Coffee County CHS wrestling teams welcomed Riverdale and St. Andrews-Sewanee to the Coffee County Raider Academy on Thursday might for Senior Night. Hosting their final home meet of the year, the Red Raider wrestlers captured a pair of wins while the Lady Raiders tied St. Andrew’s in their head to head competition.
The Lady Raiders tied St. Andrews-Sewanee 12 to 12. Mary Anne Walker(132 pound class) and Alanna Coker(112) each got pinfall wins for Coffee County. Walker pinned her opponent in 93 seconds while Coke managed the feat in 96 seconds. Mary Wolfrum(132) got a pin in an exhibition win for the Lady Raiders as the Lady Lions and Lady Raiders settled for a 12 to 12 tie.
The Red Raiders dispatched the Lions 59 to 12. Coffee County’s lone senior, Chris Speegle(220) captured a pinfall win to lead the Raiders. Also grabbing pins were Zack Speegle(170), Russell Ralph(182), Cardin Stump(285), Dalton Long(120) and Caleb Boothe(132). Coffee County got forfeit wins from Gavin Prater(145), Devin Judge(160) and Hunter Massey(126). Jeremiah Wardell got a technical fall win as he beat his opponent in points 15 to 0.
Against Riverdale, Coffee County battled to a 45 to 38 win. Chris Speegle(220) captured a forfeit win for the Raiders. Also grabbing forfeit wins were Hunter Massey(126), Jeremiah Wardell(106), and Caleb Boothe(132). Gavin Prater(145) got a 10 to 4 decision win for Coffee County. Grabbing pinfall wins were Devin Judge(160), Zack Galey(170), and Cardin Stump(285).
The Raider grapplers will head to Sewanee on Saturday for the Mt. Top Invitational. Action gets underway at 9 AM.