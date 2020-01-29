Coffee County Wrestling Falls in Final Dual Match of Season

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team traveled to Rockvale on Tuesday night for a dual meet with the Rockets. The Red Raiders got 3 pinfall wins and a win via a technical fall in the match but fell 45 to 23.
Earning pins for Coffee County were Caleb Boothe(132 pounds), Gavin Prater(145) and Cardin Stump(285). Hunter Massey(126) earned a technical fall victory as he outscored his opponent 15 to 0. Chris Speegle(220) dropped a 6 to 4 decision.
The Lady Raider grapplers are back in action on Friday and Saturday at the West Regional Individual Tournament at Nolensville High School. The Red Raiders will return to action in on February 14th and 15th in the region individual tournament.