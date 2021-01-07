Coffee County wrestling edged by Cookeville, Franklin County

Coffee County Central High School welcomed Franklin County and Cookeville to Manchester on Tuesday night, Jan. 5. Results are below:
Franklin Co. (FRCO) 36.0 Coffee County (COFF) 33.0
106: Double Forfeit 113: Daniel Martinez (FRCO) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Hunter Walker (FRCO) over (COFF) (For.) 132: Adin Watters (FRCO) over (COFF) (For.) 138: Samuel Saylor (FRCO) over Caleb Boothe (COFF) (Fall 0:45) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Will Swiger (FRCO) (Fall 0:25) 152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Xanter Brammer (FRCO) (Fall 0:55) 160: Nazario Flores (COFF) over Matthew Swiger (FRCO) (Dec 7-5) 170: Chris Hollis (COFF) over (FRCO) (For.) 182: Parker Thompson (FRCO) over (COFF) (For.) 195: Zachary Galy (COFF) over Matthew Ratcliffe (FRCO) (Fall 0:43) 220: Michael Triolo (FRCO) over (COFF) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Marshall Jones (FRCO) (Fall 0:36)
Cookeville (COOK) 60.0 Coffee County (COFF) 16.0
106: Trenton Houston (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Charles McAlpin (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Owen Hadlock (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 126: Joelle Reed (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 132: Jamison Harville (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 138: James Strong (COOK) over Caleb Boothe (COFF) (Fall 0:12) 145: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Julius Unzueta (COOK) (Dec 6-0) 152: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Lucas Starkey (COOK) (Dec 5-0) 160: Nazario Flores (COFF) over Eli Hull (COOK) (Fall 3:44) 170: Haden Williams (COOK) over Chris Hollis (COFF) (Fall 1:12) 182: Gabe Hopkins (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 195: Zachary Galy (COFF) over Sean Cox (COOK) (MD 11-1) 220: Calyton Barrett (COOK) over (COFF) (For.) 285: Samuel Harness (COOK) over Blayne Myers (COFF) (Fall 0:22)