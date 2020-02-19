Coffee County Wrestlers Open State Tournament on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS Raider wrestling team opens up competition in the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday. Four Raider grapplers will represent Coffee County Central High School in the 3 day state championship. Gavin Prater and Cardin Stump will compete for the Red Raiders while Lady Raider wrestlers Alanna Coker and Mary Wolfrum also qualified for the state girls’ championship.
Prater will wrestle at 145 pounds, while Stump qualified in the heavyweight division. For the Lady Raider wrestlers, Coker will compete at 115 while Wolfram has qualified in the 125 weight class.
The state tournament will begin on Thursday at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Park in Franklin. The boys weigh-in will take place at 1 PM on Thursday with wrestling getting underway at 3 PM for the first 2 rounds. Wrestling continues on Friday at 10 AM with the championships on Saturday. The Lady Raider wrestlers will weigh-in at 8:30 AM on Friday and their first round matches will begin at 10 AM on Friday morning. The girls’ championship will also be held on Saturday beginning at 10 AM. Tickets for the event are $10 daily with a parking charge of $5 per car.
You can keep track of their performances in real time online at: http://www.tssaasports.com/wrestling