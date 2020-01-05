Coffee County Wrestlers Grab Medals in Pair of Weekend Tournaments

The Coffee County CHS Red Raider wrestling team hit the mat on Saturday in Smyrna taking part in the Stewarts Creek Redhawk Rampage. The Lady Raiders were in Clarksville taking part in the Rossview Invitational. The Lady Raiders, which fielded only 4 wrestlers, finished in 12th place out of 27 teams. The Red Raiders finished in 10th place out of 20 teams from Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. Between the 2 meets, Coffee County came home with 4 individual medals.
Jeremiah Wardell was the top medalist for the Red Raiders as he finished in 2nd place in the 106 pound weight class. Wardell had wins via a pinfall, decision and bye before losing in the title match via a pin to a wrestler from Munford. Gavin Prater grabbed a 3rd place medal in the 145 pound weight class. Prater got 2 pinfall wins and a forfeit win heading into the 3rd place match. Prater captured the medal with a decision win over a wrestler from Hartselle, AL. Chris Speegle also grabbed a 3rd place medal at 220 pounds. Speegle won 3 matches by pins heading into the 3rd place match before gaining a forfeit win over a wrestler from Christian County, KY.
All 4 of the Lady Raider wrestlers finished in the Top 10 in their respective weight divisions. Fighting in the 132 division, Mary Anne Walker was the top finisher for the Lady Raiders. Walker finished the tournament with 3 pinfall wins and a first round bye. Walker’s final pin came in the 1st round of the 3rd place match. Alanna Coker grabbed 9th place in the 112 division. Coker finished the day with a record of 4 and 1 with 4 pins. Mary Wolfrum also grabbed 9th place in the 119 division. Wolfrum was 4 and 1 on the day with 3 pins and a bye. Lyra Leftwich placed 10th in the 140 division. Leftwich was 3 and 2 on the day with a pair of pins and a bye.
The Raider wrestlers are back on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Cookeville for a tri-match with Cookeville and Siegel. Weigh-in is at 5 PM with wrestling starting at 6 PM.