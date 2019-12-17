Coffee County Wrestlers Get Region Win over Shelbyville on Tuesday Night

The Coffee County CHS wrestling team welcomed region foe Shelbyville to the Coffee County Raider Academy on Tuesday night. Originally scheduled for a tri-match, Lawrence County pulled out of the competition at the last minute. The crowd that was on hand saw a tight back and forth matchup won by the Red Raiders 48 to 36.
With the Raiders leading by 6 points and one match remaining, Gavin Prater(wrestling at 145 pounds) got a pinfall win in under 90 seconds to clinch the win for Coffee County. Also grabbing pinfall wins for Coffee County were Zach Speagle(170), Russell Ralph(182), Chris Speagle(220), Jeremiah Wardell(106), and Gabe Westbrook(120). The Raiders gained forfeit wins from Dalton Long(126) and Hunter Massey(132).
In exhibition matches, the Raiders got wins from Connor Smith and Jeremiah Wardell via the pin. In the only girls’ match of the night, Lyra Leftrich won her match for the Lady Raiders with a pinfall win.
The Raider grapplers are back at home on Thursday night as they join forces with the Coffee County Youth wrestlers to welcome Cascade and the Cascade Youth wrestlers to the Raider Academy. Action will take place on 2 mats simultaneously. Opening matches are set to get underway at 6 PM.