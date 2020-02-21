Coffee County Wrestlers Continue Medal Quest on Friday at State Meet

Two members of the Lady Raider wrestling team opened up competition in the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Franklin on Friday. Alanna Coker and Mary Wolfrum hit the mat on Friday morning in their first ever trip to the state meet. It is the 3rd straight year for the Lady Raider wrestling program to earn a tournament bid.
Coker, wrestling at 112 pounds, opened the day with a forfeit win over Chelsea Judy of Farragut. In the 2nd round, Coker fell in a 7 to 4 decision to Verena Pate of St. Andrews-Sewanee to fall in to the consolation bracket. Coker will take on Jesmarie Negron of Forrest on Saturday.
Wolfrum, wrestling at 125 pounds, suffered a pair of heart-breaking decision losses. After taking a 2 to 0 lead into the 3rd period of her opening match, Wolfrum suffered a takedown with 10 minutes left in the 3rd period to fall 4 to 2 to Addie Sadler of David Crockett High. In the consolation round, Wolfrum and Autumn Brazzell of McMinn County went into the 3rd period tied at 5. Wolfrum was assessed a 1 point penalty with 6 seconds left in the match as she fell 6 to 5 to end her quest for a medal.
Cardin Stump of the Red Raiders returned to Franklin on Friday after going 2 and 1 on Thursday. Stump was the only Red Raider wrestler to advance to Friday and is the first ever heavyweight qualifier at the state tournament for the Coffee County program. Stump fell in his opening match in a 1st round pin to Ryan Smith of Summit. Stump finished his first state tournament appearance with a record of 2 and 2.
Coker will return as the lone Raider grappler on Saturday and will be in action starting at 10 AM. With a win, Coker would advance to the 3rd place match. A loss would put Coker in the 5th place match. Both medal matches will take place on Saturday afternoon. Regardless of her performance on Saturday, Coker has assured a wrestling medal for the Lady Raider wrestlers for the 3rd straight year. Tickets for the event are $10 daily with a parking charge of $5 per car.
You can keep track of their performances in real time online at: http://www.tssaasports.com/wrestling