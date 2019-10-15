Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Volleyball Season Ends in Region Tournament

Lexi Bryan of CHS volleyball

Making their 8th straight appearance in the region tournament, the Coffee County volleyball team traveled to Siegel on Tuesday afternoon.  Matching up against District 7AAA runner-up Blackman in the semifinals, the Lady Raiders season came to a close in a straight set defeat.  Coffee County fell by set scores of 6-25, 19-25 and 10-25.

The Lady Raiders were dominated at the net as they finished with only 12 kills against 12 hitting errors.  The exception to that trend was Lexi Bryan who finished with 5 kills and a block.  Keelie Hillis added 3 kills and 6 assists.  Amanda Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 6 while Kiya Ferrell and Abigail Parker led the team in digs with 4.  Parker and Keri Munn each finished with 3 aces apiece to pace the Lady Raiders.

Coffee County ends the season with a final record of 22 and 10. The Lady Raiders won the regular season and postseason District 8AAA titles.

admin