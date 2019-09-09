Coffee County Volleyball Outlasts Oakland in Exciting Monday Match

Non-district foe Oakland visited the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Monday coached by Coffee County volleyball alumnus Kaitlyn Thornton. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders prevailed in 4 sets in a hard fought, tense matchup. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-18, 25-19, 18-25 and 29-27.
Each set saw both teams in position to win the set in the final 8 or 9 points of the set. Coffee County needed to rally from a 2 point deficit in the 4th set as they trailed 22 to 20. The Lady Raiders fended off a pair of set points and Oakland fought off 2 match points in an exciting 4th set.
Coffee County was led in kills by Kiya Ferrell who had 12 kills including a kill on match point. Ferrell also led the team in digs with 19. Sarah West also added 11 digs. Lexi Bryan added 8 kills and led the team in aces with 5. Keelie Hillis finished with 6 kills and led the Lady Raiders in assists with 15. Amanda Mukai had 14 assists and 9 digs.
The win improves Coffee County’s record to 7 and 1 on the season. The Lady Raiders are back in action on Tuesday night as they return to district play in Shelbyville. First serve is set for 6:30 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/