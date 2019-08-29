Coffee County Volleyball Gets District Road Win at Lincoln County

Looking to shake off a tough road loss to Columbia on Tuesday night, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team traveled to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. The two talented teams pushed the match to 5 full sets before the Lady Raiders pulled out the exciting win. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-19, 26-28, 14-25, 25-17 and 16-14.
The Lady Raiders got a great defensive performance as they recorded 60 digs and 9 blocks in the match. Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in digs with 15. Sarah West returned to the lineup after an illness to scoop up 13 digs. Lexi Bryan led the Lady Raiders in blocks with 4 while Keri Munn added 3. Munn led the team in kills with 14 while Bryan scored 11. Keelie Hillis, Munn and Ferrell each served up 4 aces.
The Lady Raiders will be back on the road on Wednesday as they step out of district action to travel to Eagleville. Coffee County will take on the Lady Eagles in a match in front of the Eagleville student body. That match is set to get underway at 1:30 PM at Eagleville High School.