Coffee County Volleyball Closes Out Eagleville Team Camp on Friday

Coffee County opened the day taking on Rockvale and dropped a 2 set decision 20-25 and 15-25. The Lady Raiders ended the day with a marathon 3 set loss to Lawrence County. Coffee County fell by set scores of 30-28, 25-27 & 8-15.
Head coach Andrew Taylor was pleased with the Lady Raider’s service game and added that the “quick offense is ahead of schedule.” He wants to see his team get better at serve receive and defense. He called out the play of Keelie Hillis, Keri Munn, Lexi Bryan and Sarah West.
Coffee County will return to practice on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders will host a scrimmage play day on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will post that schedule later in the week.