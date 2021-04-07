Coffee County track shows out at Blackman meet Tuesday

Coffee County’s boys and girls track teams showed out Tuesday night in a multi-team meet at Blackman High School.
The Lady Raiders outpaced the likes of Siegel and Oakland to take first place overall in a nine-team event. The Lady Raiders were powered by first-place finishes by Macy Tabor in the high jump and Patricia Barrera in the 3000 meter. See results for top-8 finishers below.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys took second behind Blackman. The Raiders got big performances all around, including first place finishes for Kelvin Verge, Ethan Welch and Jacob Rutledge. Results also below:
Girls 200 Meter
8. Maddie Sullivan – 29.39
Girls 600 meter
5. Liza Johnson – 2:01.53
Girls 800 Meter
2. Patricia Barrera – 2:37.71
4. Elli Chumley – 2:39.30
8. Madison Rooker – 2:44.59
Girls 3000 Meter
1 – Patricia Barrera – 11:57.50 (a full minute better than second place)
4. Nayeli Cano – 14:09.40
Girls High Jump
1 – Macy Tabor – 4-08
3. Jalyn Case – 4-04
4. Kenzie Givens – 4-00
5. Elizabeth Brown – 4-00
Girls Long Jump
4. Madison Rooker – 15-01.50
7. Macy Tabor – 14-09.50
Girls Shot Put
2 – Elli Chumley – 31-00.00
3. Holli Hancock – 26-06.50
4. Brayden Tomberlin – 25-02.00
Girls Discus
3. Nikki Graham – 66-07
6. Elli Chumley – 65-03.50
8. Holli Hancock – 58-01
TEAM RANKINGS
1. Coffee County – 95
2 . Siegel – 80.50
3. Oakland – 78
4. Blackman – 58
5. Middle Tennessee Christian – 33
6. Providence Christian – 18
7. Antioch – 16
8. LaVergne – 9
9. Centennial – 4
BOYS RESULTS
Boys 600 Meter Run
7. Cayden Miller – 1:41.24
Boys 800 Meter Run
2. Jacob Rutledge – 2:08.13
Boys 3000 Meter Run
1 – Jacob Rutledge – 9:31.42
Boys High Jump
1 – Kelvin Verge – 6-02
7 – John Dobson – 5-06
7 – Ethan Welch – 5-06
7 – Travis Martin – 5-06
Boys Long Jump
1 – Kelvin Verge – 20-01.50
6 – Jaiden Foster – 17-01.50
Boys Shot Put
6. Ashton Ferrell – 34-05.50
Boys Discus
1 – Ethan Welch – 122-02
4. Ashton Ferrell – 104-07
5. Tristan Galy – 103-04
Team
1 – Blackman – 132
2 – Coffee County – 69
3 – Siegel – 62
4 – Antioch – 54
5 – LaVergne – 27
6 – Middle Tennessee Christian – 24
7 – Oakland – 21
8 – McGavock – 1
9 – Shelbyville – 1