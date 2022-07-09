Coffee County tennis team tryouts set for July 14-15

New Coffee County Central tennis coach Joe Pat Cope has announced that tennis tryouts for the upcoming year will be on Thursday and Friday, July 14th and 15th.
Students entering the 9th through 12th grades who would like to tryout for the CHS tennis team should be at tryouts both days, which will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the tennis courts behind Raider Academy (McMinnville Highway). Physicals will need to be on file or a new form brought to tryouts.
Anyone with questions to should direct them to Cope via email: copej@k12coffee.net.