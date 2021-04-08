Coffee County tennis sweeps Giles County Thursday

Coffee County Central’s tennis teams remain unbeaten after both teams dropped Giles County 7-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders made easy work of Giles County, with Lauren Perry, Rylea McNamara, Wren Lawson, Emma Fulks and Macie Lawrence all picking up wins.
The doubles teams of Perry/McNamara and Lawson/Lawrence both won.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys also made easy work – with Jaden Talley, Jonathan Nelson, Johnathan Welch, Landen Booth and Krish Patel all winning singles play.
The doubles teams of Talley/Nelson and Welch/Booth also picked up easy wins.