Coffee County swimmers post solid results at Friday home meet

CHS swimmer Kennedy Norman-Young. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Swimmers from Coffee County Central High School, Coffee Middle and Westwood all posted solid results Friday night, Dec. 10, in a home meet at the Manchester Recreation Center against Franklin County, White County, Fayetteville and Lincoln County high schools.

-The CCHS girls took first place in all three relays on the night.

-Junior Clancy Sand took home first in the 50 free posting a Regional Cut of 28.38.  

-Senior Kennedy Norman- Young took first in the 100 Free with a Regional Cut of 100.98.  Kennedy also swam the 100 Breaststroke posting another Regional Cut. 

-Junior Emily Williams post a State qualifying time in the 500 freestyle of 5.59.49.  She turned around and swam the 100 Breaststroke taking 2nd place for the Raiders.  

-Freshman Abby Gilday made another Regional Cut for the Raiders in the 100 Breaststroke.  

Meanwhile, for Coffee Middle: Brayden Kesling set another time that will see him to the Regional meet at the end of January.  He posted a 232.44 in the 200 Individual Medley.  He also made a qualifying time in the 100 Butterfly. 

-Christian Borne also made a middle school Regional cut in the 100 Butterfly.  

Westwood Middle also got good representation as Sydney Shelton posted a regional qualifying time in the 100 freestyle.

Swim photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio