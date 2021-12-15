Coffee County swimmers post solid results at Friday home meet

Swimmers from Coffee County Central High School, Coffee Middle and Westwood all posted solid results Friday night, Dec. 10, in a home meet at the Manchester Recreation Center against Franklin County, White County, Fayetteville and Lincoln County high schools.
-The CCHS girls took first place in all three relays on the night.
-Junior Clancy Sand took home first in the 50 free posting a Regional Cut of 28.38.
-Senior Kennedy Norman- Young took first in the 100 Free with a Regional Cut of 100.98. Kennedy also swam the 100 Breaststroke posting another Regional Cut.
-Junior Emily Williams post a State qualifying time in the 500 freestyle of 5.59.49. She turned around and swam the 100 Breaststroke taking 2nd place for the Raiders.
-Freshman Abby Gilday made another Regional Cut for the Raiders in the 100 Breaststroke.
Meanwhile, for Coffee Middle: Brayden Kesling set another time that will see him to the Regional meet at the end of January. He posted a 232.44 in the 200 Individual Medley. He also made a qualifying time in the 100 Butterfly.
-Christian Borne also made a middle school Regional cut in the 100 Butterfly.
Westwood Middle also got good representation as Sydney Shelton posted a regional qualifying time in the 100 freestyle.