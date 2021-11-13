Coffee County swimmers post several qualifying times in Thursday meet

Coffee County swimmers had some solid performances against Franklin County and Tullahoma on Thursday, Nov. 11th.
Some our top swims for the night included:
*Elsie Lazalier posted a regional cut in the 200 free of 2.14.50, 2 secs shy of the state cut as a freshman. Elsie also swam the 100 Free qualifying for Regionals with a 1.02.72
*Abby Gilday took second place in the 100 Free with a time of 1.01.13 also qualifying for Regionals
*Junior Emily Williams swam the 200 IM posting a TN State Cut early on in the season of 2.27.89
*Seniors – Kennedy Norman Young took 1st in the 50 free with a time of 27.73. While senior team mate Kasen Holt swam the 50 free making a Regional cut for the Raiders with a time of 29.41.
*Middle Schooler Brayden Kesling had a great night, swimming the 200 Free 2.10.77 and the 100 Free, 59.89 both times are HS Regional qualifying times..
Coffee County’s next meet is December 10th vs Franklin County at the Manchester Recreation Center. Full meet results from Thursday are below: