Coffee County Swimmers Post Impressive Finishes at State Meet

Three members of Coffee County CHS swim team competed on Friday and Saturday in Knoxville at the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association High School Championships. Kaylee Williams, Emily Williams and Nick Bogle represented the Raider program in the 2 day event.
On Friday, Kaylee and Emily Williams each competed in the 200 Individual Medley preliminaries. Kaylee posted a time of 2:20.49 to come in 36th place. Emily finished in 40th place with a time of 2:22.30. Nick Bogle competed in the 200 freestyle preliminaries coming in 32nd place. Nick posted a time of 1:50.77.
On Saturday, Kaylee and Emily each competed in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries. Kaylee finished in 12th place to qualify for the finals. Kaylee posted a time of 1:07.44. Emily came in 59th place with a time of 1:14.96 which was 2.53 seconds better than her qualifying time. In the finals, Kaylee improved her time to 1:06.24 which was good enough for 12th place. Nick Bogle competed in the 100 freestyle preliminaries. Nick posted a time of 50.79 to finish in 53rd place.