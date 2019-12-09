Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Swimmer Kaylee Williams Signs to Swim at Milligan College

Pictured with Kaylee at her signing are (front row left to right) : Emma Williams, grandmother; Emily Williams, sister; Tera Williams, mother; Kaylee Williams; Phillip Williams, father; Judy Johnson, grandmother. (Back row left to right): Jackie Williams, grandfather; Chesleigh Lee, Makos dry land coach; Becky Behrendorff, CHS swim coach; Shawn Daniels, Makos swim coach; James Johnson, grandfather.[Photo used with permission]

Coffee County CHS swimmer Kaylee Williams has made her decision official to compete collegiately at Milligan College.  Williams signed her paperwork on Monday to join the Lady Buffalo swim team in a ceremony at CHS.  Milligan is located in Milligan College, TN between Johnson City and Elizabethton.  Milligan College athletic teams are part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily competing in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. 

Coach Becky Behrendorff of Coffee County praised Kaylee for her strong work ethic and willing leadership.  “Not having an assistant coach, Kaylee has helped me out by serving as a peer coach demonstrating and monitoring different events in practice.”   Behrendorff, herself a former college swimmer, believes that Kaylee has the drive to survive the tough transition to college swimming.  “Her parents have provided her great stability and support that will help her at the college level” added Behrendorff.  She also praised Kaylee for her academic work “Kaylee is very smart and that will really help her in juggling the classwork and swimming” said Behrendorff. 

Kaylee plans to major in Occupational Therapy while at Milligan.  “I loved the campus and the community up there.  It also helped that it is a Christian college” said Williams.  Kaylee likes the coach at Milligan, Spencer Scarth, and the way he communicates with the team.  Williams expects to compete primarily in the breaststroke and individual medley(IM) at Milligan.  Kaylee has already posted qualifying times for the regional and state swim meets which marks an appearance in the state meet for all 4 years of her high school career.  In addition to swimming with the Coffee County High School swim team, Kaylee also competes in the offseason with the Manchester Makos.  While swimming with the Makos, Williams has qualified for regional, state and sectional meets.   Kaylee is the daughter of Phillip and Tera Williams. 