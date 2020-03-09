Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Softball Opens Season With Home Victory

Olivia Evans of CHS softball

The Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed Warren County to Terry Floyd Field on Monday for their season opener.  The Lady Raiders built a 4 run lead heading to the 7th inning but a pair of errors cut the lead to 1.  Keri Munn pitched out of the jam to get the 5 to 4 win over the Lady Pioneers.

After scoring single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings, Coffee County saw Warren County cut the deficit to 1 run in the 3rd.  The Lady Raiders tallied 3 runs in the 4th inning as they strung together 3 hits and a hit batter to build the 5 to 1 lead.  In the 7th, Warren County plated 3 unearned runs before Munn coaxed a groundout to capture the win.

Munn got the win in the circle as she struck out 11 without giving up an earned run.  Munn finished with a double and 2 RBI at the plate.  Gracie Pippenger and Olivia Evans each had a pair of singles. 

After the game, Coach Brandon McWhorter had this to say about his team’s performance:

Lady Raider head coach Brandon McWhorter 9March2020

The Lady Raiders return to Terry Floyd Field on Wednesday as they play host to Moore County..  First pitch is set for 6 PM.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast.  Our pregame show will begin at 5:50.  