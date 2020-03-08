Coffee County Softball Closes out Preseason Schedule With Saturday Scrimmages

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Hendersonville on Saturday for a preseason playday. Mixing and matching lineups in their final scrimmage action of the year, the Lady Raiders went 1 and 2 with a tie on the day.
The Lady Raiders opened the day strong as they scored 4 runs in the 1st inning against Springfield. The Lady Jackets rallied to even the score as the game ended in a 6 to 6 tie. Coffee County banged out 10 hits but 5 Lady Raider errors surrendered 3 unearned runs. Keri Munn had a single and a double while Sarah West had 2 hits and 2 RBI.
Playing a JV lineup against Clarksville, the Lady Raiders were blanked 20 to 0 in the 2nd game of the day. The Lady Wildcats varsity squad posted 13 runs in a brutal 1st inning to put the game out of reach. The Lady Raiders were held to 2 hits as Olivia Evans had a double and Emily Schuster hit a single. Schuster took the loss in the circle as the Lady Raiders committed 8 errors allowed 12 unearned runs.
In the 3rd game of the day, Coffee County’s varsity squad came up short in a 4 to 3 loss to Hendersonville. The Lady Raiders had the tying run on 3rd base and the winning run on 2nd base when time expired.
The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a 6 to 2 win over Rossview. Haidyn Campbell got the win in the circle as she did not give up an earned run in a great pitching performance. Chloe Gannon and Cheyenne Vickers each had a double and Alivia Reel had a pair of singles.
The Lady Raiders open the regular season on Monday as they play host to Warren County at Terry Floyd Field. First pitch is set for 7 PM.