Coffee County Soccer Wins District Semifinals; Will Play for District Title on Thursday

Defending their regular season district title at home on Tuesday night, the Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County CHS welcomed Shelbyville to the Raider Soccer Field. Coffee County got a hat trick from freshman Katie Cotten and a pair of goals from senior Jenna Garretson to claim a 6 to 1 win.
After a pair of hard fought games in the regular season, Coffee County was expecting a physical contest. In a match that saw a pair of penalty kicks awarded and 4 yellow cards assessed, the Lady Raiders were able to dictate play with an effective passing game. Coffee County outshot Shelbyville 15 to 6 in the win.
Coffee County raced out to a 2 nil lead in the first half. Cotten got on the board first as she poked a pass from Garretson past the Eaglette keeper in the 18th minute. After a Shelbyville hand ball violation in the penalty box, Garretson converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute to give the Lady Raiders a halftime advantage they would not surrender.
In the 2nd half, Cotten redirected a pass from Anna Amado in the 48th minute for her 2nd goal before scoring her 3rd goal on a shot from an incredible angle from the end line in the 56th to make it 4 nil. That goal seemed to take the starch out of the Eaglettes as Maddy Jones dribbled into the box from the left side and drilled a shot past a stunner Eaglette keeper one minute later. Shelbyville notched a goal on a shot from 35 yards out in the 68th minute to give themselves a little bit of life, but Britney Hernandez was taken down from behind in the box 2 minutes later and Garretson drilled home the resulting penalty kick for the final margin.
Lucy Riddle was flawless in goal as she finished with 5 saves, and also made great decisions on defending the box all night long. The win improves Coffee County’s record to 11-3-2 on the season.
With the win, Coffee County will host Franklin County on Thursday night in the District 8AAA finals. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 6:30 PM, we begin our live coverage with the pregame show at 6:20. The Lady Raider soccer boosters will host a pregame tailgate party beginning at 5 PM featuring free chili and hot dogs. Additionally, the first 50 Coffee County CHS students will receive free admission to the game. Make plans to attend
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads