Coffee County Soccer Uses Big Second Half to Drop Franklin County

Looking to break a string of 2 straight district draws, the Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed Franklin County to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday night. After trailing 1 to 0 at the half, the Lady Raiders used a strong 2nd half to get on the winning track. Coffee County rallied to capture the 2 to 1 win.
Franklin County got on the board in the 6th minute with a goal to take a 1 nil lead into the half. The Lady Raiders, though outshooting the Rebelettes, could not get on the board until the 67th minute. Kyleigh Harner scored on a pass from Anna Amado to draw even with Franklin County. Coffee County got the game winning goal from Jenna Garretson in the 75th minute as she scored on a header after a Franklin County could not clear a Lady Raider corner kick. The Lady Raider defense shut down Franklin County in the 2nd half as they held them without a shot in the final 10 minutes.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Columbia for a district battle with the Lady Lions of Columbia Central. That game will kick off at 7 PM.