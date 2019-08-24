Coffee County Soccer Roars Past LaVergne

The Coffee CHS soccer team opened up play in the SMT Tournament on Friday Night. Matched up against LaVergne, the Lady Raiders jumped on the Lady Wolverines early and never let up. Coffee County drilled LaVergne 6 to 0.
A Jenna Garretson hat trick and a brace from Katie Cotton led the Coffee County offense. Garretson got Coffee County on the board in the 2nd minute with an unassisted goal. Jenna made it 2 to 0 in the 12th minute off an assist from Reyna Flores. Flores added her own goal in the 14th minute before Katie Cotton got her first tally in the 26th off a pass from Reagan Ellison. In the second half, Cotton notched her 2nd goal in the 48th off an assist from Garretson. Jenna finished off the scoring in the 50th as she converted a penalty kick.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Saturday when finish up play in the SMT Tournament. Coffee County will take on Stewarts Creek at 10 AM and Silverdale Academy at 2 PM. Both games will be held at Tullahoma’s Johnson Lane Soccer Park.