Coffee County Soccer Fares Well at Home Scrimmage Tournament

The Coffee County CHS soccer team held their 18th annual scrimmage playday on Saturday. Welcoming 7 varsity and 4 JV teams, the Lady Raider varsity and JV teams each got in three 30 minute games. At the end of the day, the varsity team finished with a record of 2-0-1 and the JV was 0-1-2.
The Lady Raider varsity opened the day with a 3 to 0 win over Rockvale. Katie Cotton had a pair of goals and Jayda Wright chipped in the 3rd goal. Marley Perry assisted on Cotton’s first tally. In the 2nd match, the Lady Raiders got another clean sheet in a 2 to 0 win over Cascade. Perry had a goal and an assist while Maddie Jones had the other goal and Anna Amado notched the assist.
In the final game of the day, Coffee County raced out to a 2 to 0 lead Jones pushed a nice pass from Cotton into the far left corner of the net to take a 1 nil lead. Reyna Flores made it 2 to 0 as she struck a bending laser from 30 yards out 8 minutes in. Franklin County rallied to push the pressure to the Lady Raiders and tied the match with goals in the 12th and 14th minute as the Raider defense could not clear the ball after stops from keeper Lucy Riddle.
The JV opened the day with a 2 to 1 loss to Shelbyville before tying Tullahoma at nil and drawing with Franklin County at 2. Ellie Fann netted all 3 JV goals for the Lady Raiders.
Coffee County will travel to Cascade on Tuesday for a scrimmage with the Lady Champions. That match will get underway at 5:30 PM. The Lady Raiders open the season in Fayetteville when they travel to take on Lincoln County in a district match. That match will get underway at 6:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series.