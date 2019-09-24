Coffee County Soccer Edges Shelbyville, Claims Regular Season District Title

The Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed Shelbyville to the Raider Soccer Field on Tuesday. The contest was the final district match of the year and you heard here on Thunder Radio. In another physical contest, the Lady Raiders played tremendous defense and got a great performance in goal from Alanna Coker as they gutted out a 2 to 1 win.
Shelbyville got on the board first in the 25th minute when they converted a goal in the 25th minute off a long through pass. Coffee County answered back 2 minutes later as Katie Cotton dribbled into the left side of box and drilled a shot past the Eaglette keeper to level the match at 1 heading into the half.
In a contentious 2nd half that saw 3 yellow cards on the teams and a red card on Shelbyville, Coffee County got the game winner on a pair of great individual efforts. Reagan Ellison pushed up from her defensive position and lobbed a pass over the Shelbyville defense to Jenna Garretson in the 56th minute. Garretson calmly lifted a shot over the charging Eaglette keeper for the match winner. Coker finished with 4 saves, including a spectacular save on a breakaway in the 2nd half. In addition to her point, Ellison marked both explosive Shelbyville forwards throughout the game.
The win gives the Lady Raiders the regular season district title as they improved to 6-0-2 in district play and 10-1-2 overall. The Lady Raiders will be the top seed in the District 8AAA tournament and have guaranteed themselves a bid in the Region 4AAA Tournament.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Thursday night as they celebrate Senior Night. The Lady Raiders will take on Central Magnet beginning at 6 PM. Senior Night activities will take place after the match at the Raider Soccer Field.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/shelbyville-at-at-coffee-county-soccer_149144