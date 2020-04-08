Coffee County Senior Baseball Player Signs with Cumberland University

Coffee County senior baseball player Zack Milan recently signed with Cumberland University in Lebanon to further his education and play baseball at the next level. Milan was set to sign with Coach Woody Hunt of Cumberland on April 9th, but with the “safe at home” order his signing had to be done at home. Milan is an infielder and pitcher for the Red Raiders and a 4 year varsity player.
When contacted by Thunder Radio on Wednesday, Coffee County Red Raider head coach David Martin had this to say. “I’m very excited for Zack to have the opportunity to go on and play at the next level. Great kid and top notch family who have done anything and everything to help our program. So proud for him and I know his future is bright.” Martin will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln at 10 AM. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast exclusively on Thunder Radio.