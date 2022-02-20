Coffee County sending four wrestlers to individual state meet

It was a good weekend on the mats for the Coffee County Central wrestling team as four wrestlers have now qualified to go to the state tournament.
The Raider boys had five guys wrestling in the Section two tournament and three have qualified to advance to the state – led by Jacob Barlow who took the championship in the 152 pound division.
Nazario Flores placed fourth in 170 pounds and Blayne Myers took fourth in the 285 pound division.
Red Raiders Jeremiah Wardell and Ian Walker also wrestled at the sectional but did not qualify to reach the state.
Meanwhile, wrestling on her birthday Friday night, Lady Raider Lyra Leftwich took second place in the Region 2 tournament to qualify for the state tournament.