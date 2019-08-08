Coffee County Red Raider Golf Grabs Win at Sewanee; Lady Raiders Finish 2nd

The Coffee County CHS golf team traveled to Sewanee on Thursday for a 9 hole match against Grundy County and Chattanooga School of Arts and Sciences. The Red Raiders picked up a pair of match wins. The Lady Raider golfers came in 2nd place out of the 3 teams.
For the Red Raiders, Logan Hale had the low round for Coffee County. Hale shot a 1 over par score of 37. Chase Hancock was right behind him as he posted a score of 42. Coffee County finished with a final score of 178 which was 12 strokes ahead of CSAS. Grundy County finished in 3rd place with a score of 213.
The Lady Raiders were 10 strokes better than Grundy County as they finished with a score of 111 to the Lady Jackets 121. CSAS had the low team score as they finished at 106. Maggie Crouch led the Lady Raiders with a score of 52. Cadie Prater carded a round of 59.
The Raider linksters will be back in action on Thursday when they host their first home match of the year at Willowbrook. Coffee County will host Warren County and Grundy County. That 18 hole match will tee off at 1 PM.