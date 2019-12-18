Coffee County Red Raider Basketball to Host Christmas Tournament Starting on Thursday

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will host their annual Red Raider Christmas Tournament beginning on Thursday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Red Raiders will welcome 4 teams for the 3 day tournament which begins on Thursday night. Seven games will take place over the 3 day tournament. Coffee County will play a pair of games beginning on Thursday night at 6:30 PM as they take on Knowledge Academy. They finish the tournament on Saturday taking on Providence Christian Academy at 1:30 PM. Saturday’s game will be broadcast here on Thunder Radio. We will begin live pregame coverage at 1:20 on Saturday with the tip-off at 1:30.