Coffee County Red Raider Basketball Team to Compete in Murfreesboro Team Camp

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team opens up camp play on Thursday in Murfreesboro. The Red Raiders will take part in the 2 Day Oakland Camp. The varsity Red Raiders will play 3 games on Thursday and 3 more on Saturday. The JV team will play 2 games each day.
On Thursday, the varsity will take on Oakland at 10 at Oakland High School before moving to Oakland Middle for an 11 AM game against Siegel and a 1 PM game against Moore County. On Friday, the Raiders open up at 10 AM against Riverdale at Oakland Middle before moving back to Oakland High at 2 PM for a game against Wilson Central. They close the day with a 4 PM game against Eagleville at Oakland Middle.
The JV team will play the Siegel JV at 10 AM at the Oakland Aux gym. They close out the day at Oakland Middle at 4 against MTCS. On Friday the JV will play Stewarts Creek at 11 AM at Oakland Middle before finishing at against Wilson Central at 3 PM in the Oakland High School Auxiliary gym.